Knife-wielding thug chased men down Arbroath street and yelled: ‘I’ll slash your face’

A knife-wielding thug chased four men down a street days after being released from prison.

Ben Kelbie, 21, launched the crazed attack in Arbroath after claiming one of the men had been filming him the previous day.

Kelbie had only been released from detention five days prior to the incident, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

Kelbie threatened to slash man’s face

He is now facing a further stint behind bars after pleading guilty to chasing the men on June 6 2020.

It was revealed how Liam Milne and Leon Knight walked past Kelbie’s home on Mayfield Terrace at 5.30pm when he asked them if they took drugs. Kelbie had been in his garden drinking vodka.

The pair said they didn’t take drugs and ignored Kelbie’s attempts to engage in conversation before walking to nearby shops.

Fifteen minutes later, two other men, Lewis Gray and Harris Johnston, walked past Kelbie’s home where Mr Gray was accused of filming him the previous day.

Kelbie then went into his home and armed himself with a knife.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion said: “The accused ran into his house and came out carrying a knife in his left hand.

“The men feared for their safety and ran towards the shops where the others were standing.

“Lewis Gray shouted ‘what are you doing?’ and the accused replied, ‘I’ll slash your face’.

“They continued to run away from the accused who was pursuing them. They managed to outrun the accused, who returned to his home.”

‘I’ll do what the f*** I want’

Kelbie was later confronted by one of the men’s mother and sister.

He was heard to say: “I’ll do what the f*** I want.”

Police were contacted and found Kelbie in the grounds of Arbroath Academy before arresting him.

Kelbie, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to repeatedly shouting and threatening violence towards Lewis Gray, brandishing a knife at him and Harris Johnston, pursuing them, before pursuing Leon Knight and Liam Milne while holding the knife on June 6 on Mayfield Terrace, Arbroath.

Defence solicitor Sarah Russo opted to reserve any mitigation until the preparation of social work reports.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Kelbie until March and continued to remand him in custody meantime.