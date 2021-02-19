‘We won’t stop loving him’: Tributes to Angus teen Adam Jones following tragic death

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The heartbroken mum of an Angus teenager who died after an accidental overdose has paid tribute to a boy whose laughter she will never forget.

Adam Jones, 19, died at his home in Arbroath, where he’d moved to just a few months earlier.

Mum Lisa Cuthbert, 43, from Carnoustie, said she wanted to speak out about his death in the hope other young lives will be saved.

‘Adam was always laughing’

She hopes his legacy will be an assurance that other young people receive the help they desperately need for mental health issues and substance misuse.

“Adam was always laughing,” she said.

“He had a very unique laugh that I will always remember.

“If anything good comes of this I want it to be that other young people will be helped.

“If at least one other young person doesn’t need to die while they wait for help then that would be the best legacy ever for Adam.”

Lisa said Adam had suffered in the past from substance misuse and mental health issues and the family had run into difficulties when they tried to get treatment for him.

She said: “We went to get him help but when we said he had used substances the professionals didn’t want to know.”

She said they were told Adam would need to wait six months to see a psychologist but the family were in the fortunate position of being able to get support privately.

Teen had whole life ahead of him

She said: “That was going really well and Adam was doing great with a lot of love and support from family and friends as well as the treatment.

“Sadly on the day in question he was having a party in his own new home and he took something and died as a result of a fatal accidental overdose.

“Adam did not intend to take his own life,” she added.

“He fell asleep and he just didn’t waken up again.

“My son had his battles, he was however happy, adored and in a good place, his death was very much accidental.

“His death was a tragic accident and the result of an error of judgement on one occasion. Adam was doing very well and was very much loved.

“That’s what makes this all the harder to bear. However, if we can help someone else then Adam would love that.”

Lisa said that Adam had two job interviews lined up and his ambition was to be a plumber. He also had dreams of going to Australia and had everything to live for.

She said: “Adam had a motto in life – to look good, feel good and smell good. He loved his aftershave and he did always smell amazing, his friends used to comment on it whenever he got into the car.

“He was just a bundle of fun and laughter and he had an amazing circle of friends that he loved to be with.”

Since Adam ‘s death last week, his friends have been fundraising in his memory.

Friends fundraising for charity in his memory

© DC Thomson

Lisa said: “They wanted to help with the funeral but we don’t need that so we asked them to choose a charity to give the money to that would go towards helping other young people who face difficulties like Adam had.

“We would like to help the boys raise as much money as possible to help other young people gain access to the very few services that are available and are happy to help any way we can.”

Three of Adam’s friends – Kyle Munro, Kyle Penman and John Gall – have organised a sponsored walk to take place on February 27 in aid of the local mental health charity Feeling Strong.

The boys have already raised more than £6,500.

The walk will begin in Wormit where the friends liked to gather and will end up at Lisa’s home where they will let off balloons in Adam’s memory.

Adam’s loved ones will also gather this Sunday in Carnoustie at the beachfront to let off balloons.

‘We won’t stop loving him’

Kyle said: “We are all so devastated this happened. Adam truly was an amazing young man who never failed to put a smile on anyone’s face with his cheeky little smile and his contagious laugh that will never be forgotten.

“The great memories we all shared with him will be cherished for the rest of our lives. We are all so proud to of been a part of Adams life and there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t think of him.

“We love him so much and won’t stop loving him. We will do you proud big man, fly high brother.

“We are proud to be part of his life and the memories we made will be cherished for ever. He never failed to make anyone smile.”

Adam is also survived by his stepdad David and sister Lucy.