Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a Dundee woman missing since Friday.

Kalie Small was last seen around 5pm in the city’s Stobswell area.

The 24-year-old is five feet six inches tall, with brown hair and blonde highlights. ]

She is believed to be wearing gym or leisure wear.

© Supplied by Police Scotland

Police Scotland said that enquiries indicate she may have travelled to the Fife area.

Sergeant Richard Grieve from Longhaugh Police Station said: “Kalie’s family and friends are worried about her and just want to know that she is safe and well.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Kalie, or who has information regarding her whereabouts, to contact the police.

“I would also appeal directly to Kalie to please get in touch with someone to let us know she is ok.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 4067 of Friday November 27.”