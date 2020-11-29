Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Police concern for missing Dundee woman who may have travelled to Fife

by Graham Brown
November 29 2020, 2.09pm
Kalie Small was last seen on Friday evening.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a Dundee woman missing since Friday.

Kalie Small was last seen around 5pm in the city’s Stobswell area.

The 24-year-old is  five feet six inches tall, with brown hair and blonde highlights. ]

She is believed to be wearing gym or leisure wear.

Police Scotland said that enquiries indicate she may have travelled to the Fife area.

Sergeant Richard Grieve from Longhaugh Police Station said: “Kalie’s family and friends are worried about her and just want to know that she is safe and well.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Kalie, or who has information regarding her whereabouts, to contact the police.

“I would also appeal directly to Kalie to please get in touch with someone to let us know she is ok.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 4067 of Friday November 27.”

