Care home at former Royal Dundee Liff Hospital recommended for approval

A new care home at the site of a former asylum in Dundee has been tipped for approval despite almost 30 objections.

Proposals for a for a 70-bedroom facility, to be built near the former Royal Dundee Liff Hospital, will go before Dundee City Council’s planning committee on Monday.

Officers have recommended the application be approved but neighbouring residents have objected, saying the plans will result in over development of the South Drive site, which is currently home to a nursery.

ADP Architecture, acting on behalf of Liff Care Development, wants to demolish the nursery, which is already due to move to a new facility in the nearby Dykes of Gray development, and replace it with a three-storey home with lounges, a staff office and activity areas.

Twenty-seven objections to the proposal have been lodged, with most saying the home is over-development of the semi-rural West Green Park area.

Concerns have also been raised about increased traffic from visitors and deliveries, including from the West Green Park Residents and Proprietors Association and the Western Gateway Community Committee.

Dundee Civic Trust has written a letter in support of the development.

The site is neighboured by two B listed buildings, the former Royal Dundee Liff Hospital and Gowrie House, both of which have been converted to flats and townhouses.

A report for Monday’s planning committee said the home will have capacity for 24-hour nursing care if required, bringing new facilities to the west of the city.

It added: “The proposal for a residential care home to provide for up to 70 residents would support the provision of residential care within the north west of the city. The proposal would also contribute to the range of development and community services within West Green Park and the wider Western Gateway area.

“The proposed care home would not significantly alter the character of West Green Park or the wider area.

“The proposed three storey building is larger than the existing single storey building. However, the surrounding area contains residential uses with a range of building types and sizes, including the former Liff Hospital which contains two and three storey elements and sits above the application site.

“The issues raised in the representations have been considered and addressed in the report and the grounds raised are not of sufficient weight to justify refusal of planning permission.”

Objectors will be given the opportunity to further make their case at Monday’s meeting.