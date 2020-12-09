BAFTA Scotland: Dundee creatives behind TV show and game win big in annual award ceremony

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee creatives have won big in this year’s virtual BAFTA Scotland awards.

Guilt, written by Neil Forsyth, won the best TV scripted gong while Robbie McKillop landed best fiction director.

The pair, former pupils at Dundee High School, teamed up for the first time to create the contemporary thriller.

It sees two brothers seemingly get away with running over and killing an old man in Edinburgh.

The best game award also went to Autonauts produced by Aaron Puzey and Gary Penn of Dundee-based Denki.

The awards recognise the achievements of performers and production staff in Scottish film, television and video games.

Mr Forsyth, who also created cult show Bob Servant starring Hollywood star Brian Cox, said: “We were up against some cracking shows and there was some great ones that weren’t even short-listed.

“It’s been a really good year for Scottish TV so to come out on top was really brilliant.

“Everyone involved in the show can share in this. The best scripted award is the really big one. They are all really chuffed.”

The first season was aired last October on both BBC Two and BBC Scotland.

The second is currently being filmed in Glasgow and Edinburgh and will air in 2021.

Guilt was up for the audience award too but that went to Outlander, much of which is filmed in Fife and Perthshire.

The show’s stars Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives were also both nominated for best actor but just missed out to Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa.

Mr Forsyth himself was also nominated for best best writer for film/television.

Guilt was one of a number of successful Scottish TV shows produced in recent years.

Mr Forsyth said giving productions a “local voice” from the beginning has been key.

He said: “There used to be a lot of generic show developments that a channel might then suggest it is set in Scotland.

“That’s where you end up with a lot of shows that are technically set in Scotland but maybe didn’t reflect the local voice in any way.

“Now, it’s a much richer experience. Guilt was set in Edinburgh and I took that locality into the writing of the show.

“That’s rather than retrospectively working out where to physically produce something, which I think has happened a lot in TV over the years.

“It’s usually to the detriment of the end result.”

The London resident added teaming up with Mr McKillop has been “fantastic” and praised the director for his work with the series.

Autonauts also won the TIGA Best Educational Game award in 2017, then the UKIE Game of the Show at Gamescom in 2019.

The gaming award is Denki’s second Scottish BAFTA, with the company’s much-loved anagram-em-up Quarrel winning the trophy back in 2010.