‘I think I deserve some respect’: 93-year old fights back as developer plans to create four-bedroom HMO flat upstairs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A 93-year old woman fears she will not be able to sleep in her own home as a developer has begun work that could see a three-bedroom flat become a four-bedroom property.

Catherine Berry, who has lived in her Dock Street flat since 1993, objected to plans to transform a three-bedroom HMO (house in multiple occupation) flat above her property into a four-bedroom one.

The plan were knocked back by councillors, but Mrs Berry was shocked when work began on the flat last week.

The proposal from Grant Property would see the flat rearranged. The kitchen would be moved to allow for the creation of a fourth bedroom. The kitchen’s new location would be above Mrs Berry’s bedroom.

The former teacher fears that if four people are living there, washing machines and other kitchen appliances will be used around the clock. She is also concerned that he kitchen will become noisy as it will be the only shared space.

“I know how much I use my own washing machine and I live here alone,” she said.

Appealing the HMO rejection

The HMO application was knocked back by Dundee City Council after an impassioned plea by Catherine’s son during a planning meeting last month.

But Grant Property lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government, which is currently being assessed.

Catherine was shocked when she found a letter posted through her door saying work will begin last week.

The former teacher then heard work being carried out upstairs on Friday afternoon.

Grant Property have a building warrant to carry out the renovation and are legally entitled to do so, but Mrs Berry fears the development will make her home unliveable.

She said: “I’m 93 and have lived in this flat since 1993; I think I deserve a little more respect than this.

“I still need to get my sleep and I worry I won’t be able to with all the noise there will be upstairs.

“When I objected before and got enough names on the list for the first application for it to be taken seriously by the council. I’m going to have to go through that all over again for the appeal process.”

What work is being carried out?

The building warrant grants the developer permission to transform the interior of the flat, which will see the kitchen moved to allow for another bedroom to be created.

However, without the sought after HMO licence, Grant Property will not be able to occupy all four bedrooms. The current licence allows three bedrooms to be occupied.

Mrs Berry has also raised security concerns as a key safe has been installed at the building’s entrance to allow contractors access.

A Grant Property spokeswoman said: “The works that are currently being carried out have all the necessary consents.”