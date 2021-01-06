Dundee skaters’ joy at taking to the ice amid cold snap

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An ice-skating duo have been blown away by the response to a video of them using a frozen pond in Dundee as a makeshift ice rink.

Freezing temperatures allowed Louise Essery, 13, and Anya Robertson, 15, to take to the ice at Caird Park earlier this week.

Crowds turned out to see the pair taking advantage of the cold snap after coronavirus restrictions prevented them from using an indoor ice rink for months.

Their chosen spot, which is only several inches deep, had completely frozen through. Other skaters are now taking to the park after seeing the clip.

Lynne Robertson, Anya’s mother, said: “The girls are just doing what they love, but it’s been great to see that other people have enjoyed watching them skate.

“Last year was tough for them as they qualified for the British Championship but it had to be postponed.

“Anya and Louise have enjoyed being back on the ice. They’ve been checking the weather forecast to see how long this cold snap will last.”

This week marks the first time the girls, who are members of Dundee Ice Skating Club, have skated outdoors.

Dundee Ice Arena, where they usually train, had to close early last year as the health crisis escalated. It reopened in August before fresh restrictions came into place across Scotland on Boxing Day.

Anya has been skating since the age of 10, while Louise began at five years old.

During the first lockdown, the girls were taking part in “off-rink” exercise classes with their coaches to keep them in shape for the return of the sport.

Lynne added: “We checked the water was completely frozen through first to make sure it was safe.

“I think the cold temperatures are forecast to last for the rest of the week, so they’re looking forward to getting some real practice in.

“It was great that so many people enjoyed the video and got something out of it.”