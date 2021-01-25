Dundee woman speaks of severe pain amid long pandemic-enforced wait for surgery

A Dundee woman says her life has been taken over by severe pain amid a long pandemic-enforced wait to have her gallbladder removed.
Douglas resident Kelly McMillan, 36, has been told she cannot be operated on by doctors, despite being in constant agony.
She has been waiting almost two years for an operation that in some areas in the UK is carried out on the NHS in just a few months after diagnosis.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe