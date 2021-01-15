Dundee car parking charges to stay on hold during tighter pandemic restrictions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee car parking charges are to remain on hold.

The city council has said the tightening of coronavirus restrictions has led to the decision to keep both on and off-street parking free.

Charges were previously suspended for a three-week period from Boxing Day.

Dundee City Council city development committee convener, Councillor Mark Flynn said: “Since the original decision was taken, transmission of the virus has increased and measures to keep people safe have been strengthened.

“The continuation of lockdown measures including working from home mean that it is still the case that the only people using our car parks and on-street parking in the coming weeks should either be key workers, or those workers in our communities who are having to use bays or surface level spaces they wouldn’t normally be using.

“When the Scottish Government restriction levels are eased taking account of the circumstances at the time we will revisit the decision,” said Mr Flynn.

But the authority has warned wardens will remain on the street.

They said staff will continue to enforce parking restrictions to ensure no vehicles are parked dangerously or causing an obstruction for other road users or pedestrians.

They will also respond to complaints from the public about unsafe parking.

Angus moratorium remains in place

Covers have also remained on meters at off-street Angus Council car parks since the first lockdown.

The rural authority is currently working through thousands of responses to a community consultation on the future of car parking in Angus.

It was launched after councillors took the opportunity to use the pandemic to re-examine the loss-making charging regime which created widespread controversy following its re-introduction in late 2018 after a break of more than two decades.

Its first full-year income of £320,000 was less than half the projected £700k figure.

The scheme cost more than £400,000 to set up.

Cash payment meters were also introduced at some car parks following complaints about the initial card-only system.

Angus officials have said they received more than 1,500 comments or suggestions in the “informed and passionate” response from the local public.

Options for the future are due to be presented to Angus councillors soon.