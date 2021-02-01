‘Doing something for Neil’: Widow to take on walking challenge to raise awareness of aggressive cancer which killed Dundee dad

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A grieving widow is taking on a month-long walking challenge to honour the memory of a Dundee dad who died just days before Christmas.

Emoke Matheson will walk 10,000 steps every day in February to raise money for Brain Tumour Research after her husband Neil Matheson died at the age of 36 on December 23.

Neil had been fighting glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive brain tumour.

Despite his brave fight against the disease, he leaves behind his wife and their five-year old daughter Isabelle.

Still coming to terms with the loss, Emoke hopes to raise money for research into the brutal cancer.

She has set up a fundraiser on Facebook for people to donate.

Emoke said: “Even if one family doesn’t have to go through what we have, then it will be worth it.

© Brain Tumour Research/SWNS

“I am doing this to raise money for the charity of course, but also to raise awareness of the horrible disease.

“I am trying to keep myself busy and thought this would be a good way of doing that and also doing something for Neil.

“Going for a walk has helped clear my mind, even if sometimes I break down crying during it but once it’s over I feel better.

“But I’m still very much up and down at the moment. And I have a five-year old daughter who is growing up without her dad.

“She mentions him everyday and says she wishes he was still alive.

“But she is strong and keeps me going.”

Neil Matheson

The Dundee dad died just before Christmas after first being diagnosed in 2018.

He had gone through chemotherapy and was set to try a new variety.

It is thought an appointment delayed while hospitals prepared for the first wave of coronavirus missed a vital opportunity to spot the spread of the tumour.

The new chemotherapy failed and he was then given six months to live by doctors in August.

The family tried a new treatment with a private clinic based in London, but it was unsuccessful.

Brain Tumour Research

The cancer charity launched the 10,000 steps a day challenge for February to raise cash while improving participants’ health during lockdown.

Brain Tumour Research aims to improve research into the disease at dedicated centres of excellence. It also tries to influence the government to invest more money into research.

Anyone wishing to take part in the 10,000 steps challenge is asked to join the charity’s Facebook page.