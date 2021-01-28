Dundee street cordoned off as firefighters spend hours tackling blaze

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services raced to Kirkton this morning after an outbuilding caught fire.

Dunmore Street was closed for a spell in the afternoon while firefighters tackled the blaze.

© James Simpson/DCT Media

© James Simpson/DCT Media

The street remains closed, however nearby Derwent Avenue, which was also closed, has been reopened.

A neighbour said the fire spread to a nearby house, which appears to have sustained some damage.

Nasty looking fire in Kirkton #Dundee this afternoon thats spread to a house pic.twitter.com/qfbHt3hA70 — liam Richardson (@lrichardson_2) January 28, 2021

No one was injured during the incident.

A fire service spokesperson confirmed they received a call at 11.48am.

The stop message was sent at 2.42pm, however fire crews remain at the scene to assess the damage.

© James Simpson/DCT Media

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a fire at Dunmore Street by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service around 11.50am on Thursday January 28 2021.

“Nobody was injured and officers assisted the fire service at the scene.”