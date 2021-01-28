Friday, January 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Dundee street cordoned off as firefighters spend hours tackling blaze

by Scott Milne
January 28 2021, 3.14pm Updated: January 28 2021, 4.35pm

Emergency services raced to Kirkton this morning after an outbuilding caught fire.

Dunmore Street was closed for a spell in the afternoon while firefighters tackled the blaze.

© James Simpson/DCT Media
Emergency crews at Dunmore Street.
Firefighters at the scene. © James Simpson/DCT Media
Firefighters at the scene.

The street remains closed, however nearby Derwent Avenue, which was also closed, has been reopened.

A neighbour said the fire spread to a nearby house, which appears to have sustained some damage.

No one was injured during the incident.

A fire service spokesperson confirmed they received a call at 11.48am.

The stop message was sent at 2.42pm, however fire crews remain at the scene to assess the damage.

The road was cordoned off. © James Simpson/DCT Media
The road was cordoned off.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a fire at Dunmore Street by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service around 11.50am on Thursday January 28 2021.

“Nobody was injured and officers assisted the fire service at the scene.”