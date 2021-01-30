Sunday, January 31st 2021 Show Links
Jail for ‘psycho’ Dundee rapist who strangled and beat victims, and killed pets including kitten

by Wilma Riley
January 30 2021, 8.02am Updated: January 30 2021, 9.54am
Paul Hill.
A serial rapist who killed family pets to exert control over women has been jailed for 15 years.

Former bouncer Paul Hill, 55, was convicted of raping four women and physically assaulting eight.

His horrific crimes took place in both Dundee and Aberdeen.

At the High Court in Glasgow judge Lord Mulholland told Hill: “You used coercive and controlling behaviour.

