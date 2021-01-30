Jail for ‘psycho’ Dundee rapist who strangled and beat victims, and killed pets including kitten

A serial rapist who killed family pets to exert control over women has been jailed for 15 years.
Former bouncer Paul Hill, 55, was convicted of raping four women and physically assaulting eight.
His horrific crimes took place in both Dundee and Aberdeen.
At the High Court in Glasgow judge Lord Mulholland told Hill: “You used coercive and controlling behaviour.
