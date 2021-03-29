Monday court round up: Man accused of punching dog and Asda assault leads to bloody nose

Something went wrong - please try again later.

There is no such thing as a quiet start to the week at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A sweat-soaked paedophile, who was rushed to Ninewells Hospital suffering from heart palpitations after being confronted by a vigilante group, was sentenced.

And a Fife driver who led police in a chase into picturesque Crail before his cannabis stash was recovered, also appeared.

And that was just for starters…

Dog attack charges

A 67-year-old man has been accused of repeatedly punching a French bulldog.

John Russell allegedly attacked the dog, named Bronson, at an address on Dundee’s Kirkton Crescent on April 13 2020.

Russell, of Buttars Place, is alleged to have caused the dog “unnecessary suffering” while being personally responsible for the animal.

He is charged with injuring the dog by repeatedly punching it on the head.

Russell was not present when the case against him called at Dundee Sheriff Court.

His case was continued without plea.

When shoppers attack

A woman has admitted punching another in the face in an Asda store.

Darlene Hendrie is awaiting sentencing for attacking Samantha Pointer at the shop on Derwent Avenue, Dundee, on December 11.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to leaving Ms Pointer with a bloodied nose after punching her.

Hendrie, of Helmsdale Avenue, was not present when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court and sentence was deferred until April for a social work report to be obtained.

Harassed woman and attacked police

Sentence has been deferred on Kevin Ramage, 41, who repeatedly harassed a woman and threatened her with violence.

He admitted causing the woman to suffer fear and alarm at an address on McBride Drive, Carnoustie, between March 22 and 23.

He pled guilty to repeatedly sending the woman messages, referring to her in derogatory terms, threatening to damage her property and threatening her with violence.

Ramage also admitted struggling with police officers who were sent to arrest him at his home address, Kinloss Park, Cupar, on Sunday.

Sentence was deferred for reports and he was released on bail.

Multi assault charges

A man accused of attacking his pregnant partner in a Dundee multi is to stand trial.

Damian Chytryk of Balunie Avenue, allegedly assaulted the woman at Hilltown Court on Sunday.

The 27-year-old is accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and making derogatory remarks towards the woman and then kicking her on the body.

Chytryk pled not guilty when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court, trial was fixed for June and he was released on bail.