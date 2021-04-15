Thursday court round-up — Dog threat and ‘screaming witch’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Some cases you may have missed from the courts on Thursday.

Dog kill threat

A spurned boyfriend who threatened to kill his former partner’s pet dog has been ordered to stay away from her for five years.

Nicholas Marshall, 39, has been made the subject of a non-harassment order, which bans him from having any contact with his ex.

Perth Sheriff Court was told Marshall also threatened to murder her and her new partner on April 7 2020.

Marshall, of Royston Road, Glasgow, admitted sending messages in which he threatened to murder them and kill their dog.

He also admitted challenging the male victim to fight.

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode told the court: “She would like a non-harassment order in place for as long as possible. She doesn’t want any contact with the accused.

“She answered a call from the accused and recognised his voice. She was aware of how volatile he could be so she recorded the call.

“He made threats to them and to kill the dog. She was left distressed and shaken. He was also challenging the other witness to fight.”

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said: “He does not wish to have any contact whatsoever with her and she is the same.”

Sentence on Marshall was deferred and the non-harassment order was put in place.

Screaming witch

A shoplifter admitted acting like a “screaming witch” during a 15-minute struggle in Debenhams in Dundee

Andrea Westwater claimed she had Covid after being challenged about shoplifting in the store.

She tore off her mask and tried to spit on staff, before swallowing 50 tablets she had hidden inside her bra.

She was jailed for 11 months.

The 38-year-old’s solicitor Jim Laverty, said: “She described herself in her own words as acting like a screaming witch outside the shop.”

Taxi attack

Dundee man Euan Boyes admitted attacking three police officers and a taxi office worker in a violent fracas in Perth.

Boyes appeared pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner which was likely to cause fear or alarm on November 18 at Radio Taxis’ office on Scott Street.

The 27-year-old smashed a window by throwing a bin through it.

He also struggled with a Radio Taxis employee, then struck the window of a police car and kicked the inside of the vehicle.

Boyes, of Provost Road in Dundee, pled guilty to an amended charge of acting in an aggressive manner, repeatedly shouting and swearing and uttering threats of violence.

He also assaulted one police officer by kicking him on the body, as well as attacking a colleague by spitting on him.

While still at the scene, Boyes repeatedly spat at a third officer.

Sentence was deferred, pending reports.

Drink driver

A Dysart man has been banned from the roads for a year after being caught at nearly four times the drink driving limit.

Neil Stark has 82mics of alcohol in his system when he was stopped on the B9149 road, near Lochgelly on April 5. The legal limit is 22.

Stark, 35, admitted the charge and was fined £500 in addition to the driving ban.

Also…

