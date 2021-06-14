Monday, June 14th 2021 Show Links
Dundee school worker weeps with relief as she is cleared of assaulting pupil

By Gordon Currie
June 14 2021, 10.13am Updated: June 14 2021, 10.14am
Katrina Roper was cleared of assaulting a pupil after trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Katrina Roper was cleared of assaulting a pupil after trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A teaching assistant wept with relief after being cleared of attacking a primary school pupil by hitting him with a clipboard.

Katrina Roper has been suspended from her job for 18 months after the ten-year-old boy claimed she had “whacked” him in the lunch queue.

The boy made the accusation against the 57-year-old school worker after she stepped in to stop him skipping to the front of the line.

