Broughty Ferry pub boss Jeff Stewart spared prison over violent attack on ex-partner

A Broughty Ferry publican who choked his former partner and bombarded her with unwanted calls and messages has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Jeff Stewart, who runs The Anchor on Gray Street, throttled the woman as she lay in bed and sent her a string of abusive messages between October and March.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Stewart, who has a previous conviction for domestic abuse, had been struggling to cope with the strains on his business of lockdown.

On Tuesday, Stewart was spared a prison sentence and ordered to undertake unpaid work in the community.

He is also banned from contacting the woman and her daughter for the next three years.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC said: “This is your second domestic offence.

“It’s not a trivial matter.

“The report is not recommending that you carry out a programme for domestic offending.

“In the circumstances, I deem it appropriate that you carry out unpaid work to give back to the community.”

Relationship break-down

The court was told how the pair had been in a relationship since 2014.

In October, the woman’s daughter overheard Stewart call her mother a “stuck-up c***” when she said she did not want to wear some jewellery.

Prosecutor Emily Hood said previously: “The complainer went to the bedroom to sleep but heard the accused run along the corridor and rush into the bedroom.

“While she was in bed, the accused leaned over and put his hand around her neck and started to choke her.

“He let go after he realised what he was doing and released his grip.

“The woman’s daughter went into the room and saw the accused standing as if nothing had happened.”

The victim ended the relationship on Christmas Eve but accepted an invitation in February from Stewart to have dinner.

Stewart tried to hug and kiss the woman but was rebuffed.

Compensation offer

He continued to send her messages and became embroiled in a dispute about a car that had not been returned.

During one incident, Stewart seized the woman’s wrist and tried to take a watch from her.

Stewart sent abusive messages, as well as accusing her of of cheating on him.

A photo was also sent to her by Stewart of her opened Covid vaccination letter.

Stewart, of Dundee Road, previously pled guilty to engaging in an abusive course of conduct between October 1 last year and March 31 this year.

Solicitor Scott Norrie said Stewart had been receiving counselling following his first appearance from custody in March.

Mr Norrie hoped to persuade Sheriff Drummond that his client could pay the woman compensation.

However, the sheriff responded: “Maybe the last thing she wants is further contact and money from Mr Stewart.

“I would expect given the circumstances she would want nothing more to do with him.”

Stewart was ordered to perform 160 hours of unpaid work and made subject to a non-harassment order for three years.

The orders were made as a direct alternative to custody.