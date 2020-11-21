Police probe after Fife charity collection point repeatedly set on fire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police are investigating after vandals repeatedly torched a Fife charity clothes bank.

The public donation point for people to leave unwanted items of clothing for charities at Quarry Park in Leslie has been targeted on three separate occasions in the last two weeks.

Several eyewitness have reported seeing youths setting it alight, as well as carrying out other acts of vandalism in the area.

Litter bins, park furniture and several trees have also been burned in the park and the neighbouring Back Braes area.

The most recent incident was on Monday.

Now residents fear someone is going to be seriously injured.

One eyewitness, who asked not to be named, said: “Setting fire to bins is bad enough but to target a charity point again and again is just downright cruel.

“On Monday evening I saw a group of around eight teenagers running away after setting a bin alight.

“Someone is going to get hurt if a stop isn’t put to such stupid and pointless vandalism.”

The vandalism has been condemned by Leslie Community Council, which has worked to improve the park in recent times.

The group’s chairman, John Wincott, said he was deeply disappointed by the recent spate of fires.

He said: “It’s hugely frustrating to see any acts of vandalism but these incidents are particularly callous because they are targeting something that is designed for people to help those less fortunate than ourselves.

“We have introduced a number of improvements to the park area including a green gym and other park furniture so to see the park repeatedly targeted is of considerable concern.

“I strongly urge anyone who witnesses such acts to report it to the police without delay in order to give them the best opportunity of catching the culprits.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Leslie are aware of the small bin fires that have been set in the area in recent weeks.

“We are liaising with our colleagues at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and local community officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident number, 3388 of November 16.