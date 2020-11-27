Woman tells police that body remains found in Fife could be those of her missing brother

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The sister of a missing man fears remains discovered at a rundown industrial estate in Fife could be his after police issued a facial reconstruction.

Pauline Gibson contacted investigating officers after seeing similarities in a police reconstruction image to that of her brother Paul Booth, who went missing from his Cumbernauld home in October 2016.

Mr Booth, 45, at the time of his disappearance, has not been seen since a support worker found the door open at his house in the town’s Seafar while valuables, including keys, wallet and mobile phone, as well as his beloved Staffordshire Bull Terrier remained inside.

Police investigating the identity of the remains, which were discovered by two teenagers at a remote part of Whitehill Industrial Estate in Glenrothes on September 27, issued facial reconstruction images earlier this week as part of a fresh appeal to the public.

Hopes that the discovery would be that of missing Glenrothes men Allan Bryant or Kenneth Jones were dashed when investigating officers confirmed eight days after the grim discovery, that it was neither of the two local men.

Now it’s thought the remains could be that of the missing Cumbernauld man.

Commenting on the police reconstruction, Pauline said at first she didn’t think it was her brother but after looking at other photos similarities began to show.

She told the Daily Record: “The shape of the face, the mouth and he did have some problems with his teeth. Paul also walked with a slight limp. I’ve contacted the police to ask if it’s possible it’s Paul.

“You want it to be them for closure but at the same time you don’t want it to be as that means he’s not just missing anymore but gone.

She added that it had been out of character for her brother to just go without telling anyone.

“Over the years we’ve had all sorts of information from he’s on fishing boats in Aberdeen to get free from drugs and others demanding money to tell us where he is,” Pauline added.

As well as issuing the facial reconstruction, created by experts at John Moore’s University in Liverpool, police revealed the body was that of someone least 35, of slight build and between 5ft 8in and 5ft 9in tall.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston leading the investigation also confirmed that the male had lost several teeth and had a surgical plate fitted in his left ankle, the batch number of which indicated it may have been fitted in a hospital in Fife, Sheffield or Ashford in Kent in December 1998.

Pauline fears the injuries may relate to those sustained by her brother before his disappearance.

“He was beaten quite badly and we almost lost him. He spent months in recovery after that attack and needed carers,” she said.

“You can’t help but wonder if someone has dragged him out of the house and something terrible has happened to him.

“I’m hoping to hear back from the police and if it’s not Paul then you feel for some other family who will get the call to say it’s their loved one.

“In a way I’m hoping for some closure. I don’t think my brother is still alive and I want to know what has happened to him.”