Covid: Bereaved son of Fife woman says `squandered weeks’ delayed care homes inquiry

A grieving son has accused the Scottish Government of squandering three vital weeks before announcing plans for an inquiry into the effect of coronavirus on care homes.

Alan Wightman, whose 88-year-old mother Helen died at Scoonie House in Leven in May, said it was regrettable that the process had been delayed by attempts to take a four-nations approach to the matter.

Holyrood’s opposition parties passed a motion on November 4 calling for the Scottish Government to hold an “immediate public inquiry” to look into why so many care home residents with Covid-19 had died during the pandemic.

Health minister Jeane Freeman instead suggested a UK-wide inquiry should be carried out at a later date.

She said involving the four home nations made “a great deal of sense”.

Ms Freeman revealed last week, however, that her calls had been ignored and signalled steps to set up a Scottish process would now begin.

Mr Wightman, from Forfar, said a UK-wide inquiry was never part of the original motion.

“It was always a purely Scottish requirement, health being a devolved issue,” he said.

“The attempt to engage other parts of the UK in such an inquiry was an obvious non-starter for the other three nations.”

“It only serves to make the four-nations attempt look like a stalling tactic.” Alan Wightman.

Ms Freeman said significant steps would be required to set up the inquiry and that it “cannot be done immediately”.

Mr Wightman, a member of the Bereaved Families for Justice group, added: “Such a shame then that three weeks were squandered on an abortive attempt to involve the other home nations.

“It only serves to make the four-nations attempt look like a stalling tactic.”

He described as encouraging Ms Freeman’s comments that she “wants and will welcome” a public inquiry and she views it as critical in helping learn lessons regarding Covid-19.

“I would just add that it was also critical three weeks ago and is it regrettable that this critical inquiry has been delayed,” he said.

I have sought to see if it is possible to have a public inquiry that at least in part rests on the four nations.” Health secretary Jeane Freeman.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said Mr Wightman was absolutely right.

“The Scottish Government has lost so much time with their stalling tactics,” he said.

“They have been dragging their feet for far too long on a public inquiry.

“It really matters as that public inquiry could help us learn lessons for the next phase in the battle against the virus.”

Ms Freeman told MSPs: “I have sought to see if it is possible to have a public inquiry that at least in part rests on the four nations, I think that makes a great deal of sense.

“I regret I’ve not had a response so we will now begin the steps.

“But members should not be under any illusion that it is a quick exercise to set up a public inquiry.

“There are significant steps that need to be undertaken that involve the Lord President or Lord Advocate, and others.”