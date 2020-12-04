Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish Paranormal, a paranormal research team based in West Wemyss in Fife, has been awarded Silver for the best Ghost Hunting Series (Facebook) in the annual Higgypop Paranormal Entertainment Awards.

Higgypop was created in 2006 and has grown to be one of the largest websites dedicated to the paranormal and is now the number one site for reviews of paranormal TV.

The Scottish Paranormal Team comprises of Ryan O’Neill, Greg Stewart, Ally Reid and Kyle Stewart and has over two decades of verifiable experience.

Team members have appeared on several television shows including Brew Dogs, Help! My House Is Haunted, Most Haunted, Tough Gig and behind scenes of Ghost Hunters International (Scotland) and are also established authors of both paranormal and historical books.

In 2018, they set up a Paranormal Research Centre in a former shop in West Wemyss with the aim to provide a facility not only for them to grow their research, but to provide a place where those interested in the paranormal can meet like minded people.

As a team, they had become increasingly aware that while people with an interest in most activities can join a physical club to allow them to pursue these interests, such as art clubs, running clubs, model railway clubs etc, for those with an interest in the paranormal there are few opportunities for them to do so.

Knowing it is sometimes a contentious issue, they sought to remedy this by establishing possibly the first physical paranormal club facility, somewhere where people can visit to meet and discuss their experiences, thoughts and beliefs in an open, safe environment.

“Over the years, Scottish Paranormal have built one of the largest online followings in the UK and livestream their series ‘Haunted Scotland’ several times a week and share video content on Youtube on their Haunted Scotland channel,” said Greg, from St Andrews.

“In addition to the Best Ghost Hunting Series, Ryan O’Neill, the founder of both Scottish Paranormal and Haunted Scotland, was shortlisted in the nominees for the award of Paranormal Unsung Hero, alongside some of the largest names from across the globe.

“The whole team were delighted to be recognised for their work, which is carried out on a purely voluntary basis through their combined passion for the subject and desire to learn more and to find answers.”