D-Day for controversial Guardbridge housing looms large on horizon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Plans for a new housing estate in the centre of Guardbridge have been recommended for approval.

Fife Council planners say they see no reason why the proposals for 60 houses at Motray Park should not be given the go ahead, despite the local authority’s own education service highlighting serious reservations.

Education officials are understood to have told members of the North East Fife planning committee – which will be given the final say next week – that they cannot support development on the site until after August 2028, due to the pressure it could put only local schools.

The application site is currently within the catchment areas for Guardbridge Primary School, Greyfriars Roman Catholic Primary School, Madras College and St Andrew’s RC High School.

Documents seen by The Courier suggest the impact of the development – coupled with 334 homes due to be built at Seggie Farm – will represent a “critical capacity risk” at Guardbridge Primary in particular.

“Pupil projections, including the expected house completion rates of known housing sites, indicate that there is currently a risk that Guardbridge Primary School will not have enough teaching areas to accommodate the number of pupils looking to attend the school in future years,” a report to councillors reveals.

© Supplied by Fife Council

Guardbridge Community Council says it is concerned about the apparent increase in homes from the previously discussed 49 properties – and the potential impact on neighbours.

“The already existing bowling club on the land next door should be protected from houses causing shadows,” it says in its response.

“Houses that border the club should on a condition of approval be restricted to single-storey with no future upward development allowed.”

The group also has concerns about the junction on to the A919 Guardbridge to Leuchars road which is the second busiest in North East Fife after the Guardbridge to St Andrews route.

“Something has to be done with the junction and road before housing is allowed,” the spokesperson continued.

“We are surprised there are no reported accidents here as vehicles from Motray Park, River Terrace and Innerbridge Street, which includes the primary school, all need to merge on to the A919 and this will only further exacerbate the matter.

“One of the most common comments received at community council meetings is about traffic and crossing the road in that area.”