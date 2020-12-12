No shortage of festive spirit as Fife village delivers some much-needed Christmas cheer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Children enjoyed a White Christmas in Coaltown of Wemyss after the grown-ups made sure a sprinkle of yuletide magic transformed their school playground.

A snowmaker was one element brought in to help transform the Fife village into a sparkling gem, with houses festooned in decorations and a Christmas dander for the youngsters before they were were served up some festive treats.

Locals produced an incredible response to calls from the local primary school’s parent council and other volunteers to get involved in the ‘Christmas in Coaltown’ event, which was designed to get people of all ages to embrace Christmas and all the trimmings.

To that end, the village was transformed into a festive wonderland, including a walk around ‘Candy Cane Lane’, otherwise known as the village park; a walk through the ‘Enchanted Woods’, which have been lit up especially for the event, and a ‘Wishing Line’, where children can post their wishes or letters to Santa.

The trail, which also allowed people to have a look at the hundreds of houses which put up festive lights and decorations throughout the village safely, finished at the school playground where Santa Claus and his sleigh made a special appearance.

Hannah Kerr, from the Parent Council, has been delighted with the togetherness shown by villagers.

“We ran an event for Hallowe’en which was a massive success and proved how well our community can come together,” she said.

“We’re really proud of our village and so glad that we could run an event for Christmas which would spread some festive cheer throughout our community after a very difficult year for everyone.”

Thanks to the generosity of local people, every child taking part in the ‘Christmas in Coaltown’ event was able to take home a selection box.

And a number of local businesses supported the event by sponsoring Christmas lights, including Cupar Ford Centre, Elite Automotive Scotland, Fife Pro Wrestling Asylum, John Lawson Driver Training, AW Gas Repairs, GS Autocare, Chinwags Café, Kelly’s Cakes, BSmart Services, Lochhead Farm and Wemyss Honey.

Hannah added: “I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported this event in any way, whether that’s with helping to organise the event, decorating their houses, donating selection boxes or turning up for the event itself.”