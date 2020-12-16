Glenrothes man on sex offenders register after admitting child abuse images charges

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Glenrothes man has been placed on the sex offenders register after admitting child sex abuse image charges.

Andrew Heath, 52, of Queen Margaret Drive, admitted taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children between December 9 and December 23 at his address last year.

Heath pled guilty to the indictment before him when he appeared before Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist QC at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, and sentence was deferred for the preparation of background reports and a restriction of liberty assessment.

Fiscal Ronnie Hay told the court police were investigating information which suggested the internet connection at the address in question had been used to access indecent images.

Questions were asked of various occupants of the property, but it became clear that a laptop belonging to Heath was to be the focus of the police’s efforts.

On the morning of December 23, Heath was traced to Lochgelly Recycling Centre, where he worked, and was arrested on suspicion of accessing indecent images of children.

Forensic analysts found deleted images of children and approximately 20 images – ranging in severity from category A to C – which depicted adult males and female children aged between seven and 13-years-old.

As well as documents including Heath’s CV, a P60 and car insurance documents, a number of email addresses were uncovered – although Mr Hay stopped short of reading those out in open court.

His internet history showed links to many file sharing systems which he had used to view 796 indecent images and 140 indecent videos.

However, experts said all of those were now said to be inaccessible.

Heath’s defence solicitor said she would reserve her mitigation for the sentencing date, but did note her client had referred himself to ‘Stop It Now!’, a child sexual abuse prevention project.

Sheriff Gilchrist QC deferred sentence on Heath until February 1, continued bail and placed him on the sex offenders register in the interim.