Scottish model Stella Tennant, who attended school in St Andrews, dies aged 50

A Scottish model who attended school in St Andrews has died suddenly aged 50.

The family of Stella Tennant, who attended St Leonards School, confirmed the news on Wednesday afternoon.

Her family said in a statement: “It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020.

© Shutterstock Feed

“Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed.

“Her family ask for their privacy to be respected. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.”

In a statement a Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to an address in Duns around 11.30am on Tuesday, December 22 following the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman.

“Her next of kin have been made aware. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”