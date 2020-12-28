Emergency services attend as man on vessel near Kirkcaldy requires medical assistance

Emergency services were called to help a man in need of medical attention onboard a vessel near Kirkcaldy on Monday.
The UK Coastguard and Scottish Ambulance Service rushed to assist the person – based around 2.5 nautical miles south-east of the Fife town – on Monday afternoon.
A lifeboat was launched from Kinghorn, with the casualty subsequently passed to paramedics for assistance.
A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “At 3.43pm this afternoon, HM Coastguard received a report of a person requiring medical attention onboard a vessel anchored approximately 2.5 nautical miles south-east of Kirkcaldy, Firth of Forth.
“Kinghorn lifeboat was sent to assist and transported the casualty from the vessel to a boat house.
“The casualty was then passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”
The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe