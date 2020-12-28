Saturday, January 2nd 2021 Show Links
Emergency services attend as man on vessel near Kirkcaldy requires medical assistance

by Anita Diouri
December 28 2020, 6.33pm Updated: December 28 2020, 6.49pm
© SuppliedKinghorn Lifeboat.
Kinghorn Lifeboat.

Emergency services were called to help a man in need of medical attention onboard a vessel near Kirkcaldy on Monday.

The UK Coastguard and Scottish Ambulance Service rushed to assist the person –  based around 2.5 nautical miles south-east of the Fife town – on Monday afternoon.

A lifeboat was launched from Kinghorn, with the casualty subsequently passed to paramedics for assistance.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “At 3.43pm this afternoon, HM Coastguard received a report of a person requiring medical attention onboard a vessel anchored approximately 2.5 nautical miles south-east of Kirkcaldy, Firth of Forth.

“Kinghorn lifeboat was sent to assist and transported the casualty from the vessel to a boat house.

“The casualty was then passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

