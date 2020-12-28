Emergency services attend as man on vessel near Kirkcaldy requires medical assistance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Emergency services were called to help a man in need of medical attention onboard a vessel near Kirkcaldy on Monday.

The UK Coastguard and Scottish Ambulance Service rushed to assist the person – based around 2.5 nautical miles south-east of the Fife town – on Monday afternoon.

A lifeboat was launched from Kinghorn, with the casualty subsequently passed to paramedics for assistance.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “At 3.43pm this afternoon, HM Coastguard received a report of a person requiring medical attention onboard a vessel anchored approximately 2.5 nautical miles south-east of Kirkcaldy, Firth of Forth.

“Kinghorn lifeboat was sent to assist and transported the casualty from the vessel to a boat house.

“The casualty was then passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.