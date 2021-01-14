Fife woman jailed after disturbance at Victoria Hospital and telling police she hoped they caught coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman has been jailed for for six months for causing a disturbance at a Fife hospital and bombarding another female with threatening messages.

Laura Close also spat in a police van after being arrested and told officers she hoped they caught coronavirus.

Close, 39, of Donald Street, Dunfermline, appeared from custody at the town’s sheriff court to be sentenced for a string of offences.

She repeatedly shouted, swore, kicked and slammed a door at Victoria Hospital on January 22 last year, banged on reception glass windows, threatened to assault medical staff and refused to stop, before being arrested by police.

She sent threatening messages to Cheryl Campbell on September 20 and breached bail conditions not to contact her. Three days later, at Donald Street and in a police vehicle she shouted, swore, spat and made offensive remarks.