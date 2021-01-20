Wednesday, January 20th 2021 Show Links
Police charge two more teenagers in connection with fire at Fife school

by Neil Henderson
January 20 2021, 11.52am Updated: January 20 2021, 1.24pm
© Supplied by Fife CouncilThe fire destroyed a nursery garden play area.
Two more teenagers have been charged in connection with a fire at a Fife school nursery which destroyed an outdoor play area.

The nursery garden at Pitreavie Primary School was gutted by a blaze just before midday on Friday, October 30

Police have confirmed that a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl have now also been charged in connection with the fire.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

It comes after police in Dunfermline charged two 16-year-old boys in November in connection with the incident.

A member of the public reported the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately.

A public fundraising page set up in the wake of the fire to help the school rebuild the play area raised over £3,000.