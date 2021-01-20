Police charge two more teenagers in connection with fire at Fife school

Two more teenagers have been charged in connection with a fire at a Fife school nursery which destroyed an outdoor play area.
The nursery garden at Pitreavie Primary School was gutted by a blaze just before midday on Friday, October 30
Police have confirmed that a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl have now also been charged in connection with the fire.
A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
It comes after police in Dunfermline charged two 16-year-old boys in November in connection with the incident.
A member of the public reported the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately.
A public fundraising page set up in the wake of the fire to help the school rebuild the play area raised over £3,000.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe