Police charge two more teenagers in connection with fire at Fife school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Two more teenagers have been charged in connection with a fire at a Fife school nursery which destroyed an outdoor play area.

The nursery garden at Pitreavie Primary School was gutted by a blaze just before midday on Friday, October 30

Police have confirmed that a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl have now also been charged in connection with the fire.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

It comes after police in Dunfermline charged two 16-year-old boys in November in connection with the incident.

A member of the public reported the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately.

A public fundraising page set up in the wake of the fire to help the school rebuild the play area raised over £3,000.