Fife author reveals tales of tragedy and amazement with Scotland’s Untold Stories

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Fife author has uncovered some of the country’s best kept secrets for his latest book.

Leonard Low has published Scotland’s Untold Stories, bringing to life a collection of 30 little-known tales from across the nation.

He describes it as an array of tragedy, misfortune, murder and amazement.

“These are stories you won’t have heard.” Author Leonard Low.

It includes the account of a Kilrenny man who received a threatening letter from Jack the Ripper – posted in Pittenweem.

A close shave for a north east Fife boy at the hands of the Moors murderers also features, along with the intriguing tale of Cupar man Alan Clephane’s iron hand.

Leonard, from Leven, used letters, news stories and other documents to research his work.

He said his latest publication is designed to keep people busy during lockdown.

“These are stories you won’t have heard.” he said.

“There are musical Siamese twins that amazed and entertained the court of King James VI, till one of them died.

“And forget the myth of Sawney Bean and his cannibals – Dundee had real ones killing and eating their way through passers-by.”

He added: “Everybody knows the story of Jack the Ripper’s wave of murders in Whitechapel in 1888, but what about Jack the Ripper in Pittenweem?

“We have a Cupar laird, a hero of Bannockburn, with an iron mechanical arm – it still exists – and a barrel of whisky that changes history in the Highlands.

“There is also a young lad in Arncroach, in Fife, who is enticed to go with an English woman into the back of her van but his older sister stops him.

“Two weeks later, there she is on TV.

“She was known as Myra Hindley the Moors murderer.”

‘Rich history’

Leonard said he really enjoyed researching the book.

“What a rich history we have and what gems these little tales are,” he said.

Leonard has become well-known for his historical writing.

Scotland’s Untold Stories is his fifth book and the third in a series.

He has previously published Largo’s Untold Stories and St Andrews Untold Stories.

Other books include The Weem Witch and The Battle of St Monans.