Police charge fourth youth in connection with malicious fires at Fife park

Police investigating malicious fires at a Fife park have confirmed a fourth teenager has now been charged in connection with the incidents.

It follows a Police appeal after several memorial benches and a number litter bins were set alight in Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline.

Officers investigating the incidents which occurred in the park at around 7pm on Wednesday, January 21, had initially arrested three youths aged 14, 15, and 13 following extensive enquiries in the area.

Following that, it’s now been confirmed that the 15-year-old has also now also been charged in relation to damage to a car and the theft of a bin while a second 15-year-old youth has also now been charged in connection with the fire damage.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following extensive enquiry it has become clear that the group involved in the fire to the memorial benches at Pittencrieff park are responsible for theft of two council bins, later set on fire and vandalism to parked cars on Chalmers street.

“A fourth male aged 15 has now been charged in connection with the fire damage to the memorial benches.

“While one of the original males, aged 15 has now been charged with a vandalism to a car wing mirror and theft of a bin which was set on fire during this incident.”

Police investigating the incidents have also thanked the public for their help during the investigation and in identifying those responsible.