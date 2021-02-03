Fife clinic operating reduced service amid Covid concerns

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife surgery is operating a reduced service after a number of staff were asked to isolate amid Covid-19 concerns.

Several employees at Nethertown Medical Practice in Dunfermline were told to stay at home following close contact with an individual who tested positive for the virus.

NHS Fife said the disruption should only be temporary, and it has not been necessary to postpone any appointments at this stage.

Patients with pre-arranged appointments are asked to attend as planned.

New routine appointments cannot be booked, however, and patients requiring urgent review or assessment will be managed by phone, video link or in person when appropriate.

A spokesperson said: “The practice would like to thank patients for their continued patience in the coming days.

“A further update will be issued on Monday.”

Anyone experiencing the symptoms of Covid-19 should immediately self-isolate and arrange a test using the NHS inform website www.nhsinform.scot or by calling 0800 028 2816.