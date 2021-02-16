Wednesday, February 17th 2021 Show Links
Cafe owner saves customer, 82, from lockdown loneliness by offering him job

by Neil Henderson
February 16 2021, 7.50am Updated: February 16 2021, 1.29pm
© Steve Brown / DCT MediaFife pensioner Raymond Nicholls, 82, said the job offer has given him a massive boost to his mental health.
A pensioner says he has been saved from a spiral of pandemic depression after starting a new job at the Fife cafe he has been visiting during lockdown.

Raymond Nicholls, 82, who lives alone and has no family members close by, has been popping in to Cupcake Coffee Box in Kirkcaldy High Street every day in a bid to keep his spirits up.

