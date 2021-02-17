Police charge man, 37, in connection with ‘comprehensive series of crimes’ across Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fife police have charged a 37-year-old man in connection with a “comprehensive series of crimes”.

The incidents are said to have taken place across rural areas of East Fife throughout the past few months.

The development follows extensive investigations into numerous alleged thefts, break-ins, attempted break-ins, antisocial behaviour reports and road traffic offences between November 2020 and February 2021.

The man is expected to appear in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday, February 18.

Detective Inspector Chris Mill, from Fife CID, said: “I want to reassure the people of Fife that we are committed to dealing with crime conducted in our rural communities and will do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.”