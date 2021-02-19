Police in Fife re-appealing for information after series of indecent exposures in Kirkcaldy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Officers investigating a number of indecent exposure incidents over the past 11 months in Kirkcaldy are re-appealing to the public for information.

A team of officers are carrying out inquiries into four incidents that have taken place since 24 June, 2020.

They are also widening the net to include similar incidents from previous years and are urging anyone who has been a victim but did not report it at the time to come forward.

Officers have previously appealed for information on reports of a man indecently exposing himself at a number of locations around the town including on Wednesday June 24 last year at 4.30pm in Rabbit Braes; on Thursday August 20 at 9.30pm in Valley Gardens; and on Saturday Novemeber 28 at 8pm in the same location.

The most recent case was at Greenloanings last Saturday at 9pm.

Detective Inspector Christopher Dow of Glenrothes Police Station said: “Despite extensive inquiries into each of these offences, we have not yet been able to trace who is responsible and we are appealing again for any assistance the public can provide.

“For each crime, officers have carried out inquiries in the local area and have gathered and checked a wide-range of CCTV and dash-cam footage.

“We maintain an open mind, however there is a possibility that the same man is responsible for all these crimes and we will continue our investigation until we track them down.”

He said the team were comparing reports of similar incidents in previous years to establish if there are any links.

“I fully appreciate that incidents of this nature can cause alarm within the local community, and while none of the victims have been approached by the suspect, they are still distressing to witness,” Mr Dow added.

“As a result, we have stepped up patrols in the area to provide public reassurance while our investigation continues.

“This type of crime can also go unreported, with victims feeling shocked, upset or embarrassed by what has happened. However, these are serious crimes. We need to ensure that we have information on every incident that has taken place.

“If you witness an incident of this nature, please report it to us straight away so that we have the best possible chance of locating any suspects and capturing evidence as soon as possible. ”

Anyone with dash-cam footage, or who saw someone acting suspiciously in Greenloanings on Ssturday night is urged to come forward.

The man in this instance was 6ft, slim and was wearing a black balaclava, black long sleeved top and black trousers, which may have had a white emblem on the left thigh area.

The police can be contacted on 101. Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.