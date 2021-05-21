Listen: ‘Match of the Day’ church bells ring out to honour centenary of St Andrews United Football Club

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The recently retired chairman of St Andrews Community Council has been applauded for playing a “terrific rendition” of the Match of the Day theme tune in his local town kirk bell tower to mark the 100th anniversary of St Andrews United football club.

Callum MacLeod, a retired principal teacher of music and expressive arts at Waid Academy in Anstruther, took to the bells at the Holy Trinity Church in South Street, St Andrews, to honour the football club’s centenary, which was officially marked on Monday May 17.

Broadcasting live on social media, the St Andrews University graduate from Alloa who studied music composition at London College of Music and studied music education at Trinity College of Music, London, said: “Hello from the tower of Holy Trinity Church in St Andrews, wishing St Andrews United a very happy 100th birthday!”

He then skilfully performed Barry Stoller’s famous Match of the Day theme tune – officially the most recognisable tune in the UK – live on the church tower bells, which were heard all across the town.

St Andrews United responded by saying: “Absolutely love this – It’s wasn’t even done on request! Thanks to Callum MacLeod for a terrific rendition of the MOTD theme!”

St Andrews United centenary exhibition

As reported by The Courier, officials and supporters of St Andrews United have been celebrating the club’s centenary with a commemorative exhibition of memorabilia in the gallery of J&G Innes, which runs until May 24.

St Andrews United was formed on May 17, 1921 to help provide First World War service personnel with increased recreational activities and the fledgling outfit quickly became one of the top semi-professional sides in Fife.

Indeed, St Andrews United has enjoyed several periods of success throughout the last century so members of current committee are hosting an exhibition in the town to mark the club’s big birthday.

United’s most notable achievement came on May 21 1960 when Romeo Borella scored two goals in the Scottish Junior Cup Final victory over Greenock Juniors.

Earlier this week, the only other surviving player from the “greatest day” in the history of St Andrews United Football Club – 87-year-old former bulldozer driver Tommy Will – shared his memories of the cup final win and told The Courier he wished he could do it all again.

Visitors to the gallery run by J & G Innes, on the corner of South Street and Church Street, are able to read about the rich history of St Andrews United, view player profiles on the ‘Wall of Fame’ and spot familiar faces in old team photographs.

There is a wide range of memorabilia on display including old-fashioned leather balls, medals, flags, pennants, trophies, programmes and strips.

A history booklet is also on sale at J & G Innes throughout the exhibition, and it is full of stats, stories and photos. The exhibition runs until May 24.