A Kirkcaldy man is asking Network Rail to reconsider tree cutting near his back garden for fear of the impact the felling may have on nesting birds.

Stanley Cull, who has lived in the town’s Balsunsey Road for about two years, received a letter from Network Rail earlier this month telling him the vegetation near the railway track is to be cut down from Sunday, May 30.

Stanley, 71, is worried about the impact on the local wildlife.

“I have seen birds flying into the vegetation quite a lot, so presumably they are nesting.

“We get all kinds in our garden and they use the trees and bushes by the railway as well.”

Network Rail has said the trees are a safety risk to the line.

‘About 15 species of birds’

Stanley became a wildlife enthusiast after moving into his Kirkcaldy home.

“The garden was bare so I did it up, put a bird feeder in and all that.

“Now we get about 15 different species of birds visiting the garden and they’re coming in and out from the trees.

“If the trees go they will surely not be coming to the garden anymore. They’ll have lost their home.

“They’re quite mature trees and are about 50 to 60 feet high.

“It creates a really nice barrier from the railway line and is a nice view.”

Among the species of birds Stanley has spotted in his garden are blue tits, great tits, goldfinch, magpie and more.

Wall of silence

Since receiving the letter he has been trying to get in touch with Network Rail to find out more, but has been largely unsuccessful.

“I have spoken to someone at Network Rail, but she wasn’t much help. She told me the trees need to go for safety reasons. That they are interfering with the track.

“But I don’t see how they can’t just be trimmed back a bit in that case. There has been very little information.”

The work started last night, May 30, and is due to take place for four nights.

Speaking before the work started, Stanley added: “That’s not so bad for me as I am retired, but it will surely be a noisy operation. I wouldn’t like to be a worker trying to get some sleep on those nights.”

Chainsaws and other equipment will be used in the Network Rail tree cutting job.

Safety of rail line

In the letter, Network Rail outlined their reasons for cutting the trees.

It states the vegetation affects the track’s overhead lines.

“We are working day and night on our commitment to deliver a safe and reliable railway for our passengers and freight customers,” it read.

It also claims a “detailed survey” of nesting birds is carried out ahead of the work.

Network Rail did not respond to multiple attempts for comment.