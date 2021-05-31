Highly-rated youngster Josh Edwards pens new two-year deal at Dunfermline – as 12 players leave Pars

Peter Grant has made his first move as Dunfermline boss – securing the services of talented wing-back Josh Edwards on a new two-year deal.

The East End Park side moved quickly to tie-up Edwards, 21, until 2023 after he earned the club’s Young Player of the Year award after a string of top displays last term.

Edwards, who joined Pars from Airdrieonians in 2019, played every single minute of the 34 games he started last term and was lauded for his skilful tricks on the left flank.

It’s the first move made by Grant, who was unveiled as Dunfermline’s new manager on Friday.

We are delighted to announce a new 2 year deal for our @DAFC_CCLifeline Young Player of the Year @Josh2Edwards_ 🏁 ➡️ https://t.co/Rzna0ObHL1 pic.twitter.com/aVOw5qOXEn — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) May 31, 2021

Departures

Meanwhile, Euan Murray and Kyle Turner head a list of 12 players who are leaving the East End Park side.

Defender Murray, 27, netted seven goals in the first ten games of the season but has left the club after making 33 appearances for Pars last term.

Turner started the season at East End Park but was loaned out to Airdrieonians in March.

Gabby McGill, Cammy Gill, Lucas Berry, Ben Swinton and Scott Cusick have all left Dunfermline after their contracts expired.

Loan stars Fraser Murray, Scott Banks, Ewan Henderson, Kerr McInroy and Lewis Mayo have all returned to their parent clubs.