A man has been admonished after assaulting a schoolboy who was loitering outside his Glenrothes home.

Bruce Henderson, 48, admitted pushing the 12-year-old over outside his property in Queen Margaret Drive on March 18, last year.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, struck a fence and fell to the ground.

‘Get to school!’

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that the boy had been waiting for a friend outside Henderson’s home address, and Henderson’s partner had asked him to move on.

Fiscal depute Alistair McDermott explained that Henderson’s wife had shouted “get to school” before the youngster, who was with a friend, replied: “I’m waiting, I’m not even standing on your property.”

Mr McDermott said: “The accused walked towards both children and pushed the complainer to the body, causing him to strike a metal fence and fall to the ground.

“The accused told him to get to school.”

The boy was uninjured and got up.

When later contacted by police, Henderson said: “I didn’t push him to the ground, I pushed him after he swore at me.”

Henderson’s defence solicitor explained that he thought the boy had been mocking his wife’s accent.

Sheriff Alison McKay said: “I get the impression you don’t need me to tell you this is a very foolish way to act.

“If there is an issue, you call the police. Don’t take matters into your own hands.”

Henderson was admonished by the Sheriff.