Golf clubs stolen in raid on Gleneagles

Thousands of pounds worth of golf equipment has been stolen in a raid at Gleneagles.

The Golf Academy shop at the world-famous golf course was targeted on Friday evening.

Two men forced entry to the store around 10.25pm and took some golf clubs.

CCTV shows the men travelling to the golf course in a small silver car. They travelled via the A823, turning into Station Road, and left the same way.

The first suspect is described as wearing dark jeans, a black jacket and brown shoes. The second suspect is described as wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and light coloured trainers. Both men were believed to be wearing black balaclavas.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the men and police officers are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Constable Jack Stirling said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the Gleneagles area between 10pm and 10.30pm on Friday to get in touch if they saw or heard anything suspicious.

“The A823 was busy at that time with numerous cars travelling along the road. Perhaps you saw a car driving or people within behaving suspiciously? If you have any dash-cam footage that you believe could assist with our investigation, please come forward as soon as possible.”