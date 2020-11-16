Queues form as walk through Covid-19 testing centre opens in Perth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A major Covid-19 walk through testing centre opened in Perth city centre on Monday in a bid to boost accessibility to facilities for people without a car.

A queue of around 15 people formed at the new hub at Thimblerow Car Park near High Street with both adults and children waiting to get themselves checked for the virus.

The walk through centre is the third of it’s kind to be opened by the UK Government across Tayside and Fife with similar hubs also available at Park Place Car Park in Dundee and Victory Memorial Hall in St Andrews.

A further drive through testing site is also available at Dudhope Castle car park in Dundee.

The Fair City facility was originally meant to open on Sunday but was delayed by 24 hours.

The new centre is operated by British outsourcing company Mitie on behalf of the UK Government and is providing testing outwith the NHS.

Baroness Dido Harding, interim executive chair of the National Institute for Health Protection, said the new centre would allow everyone with symptoms to get a test.

“This new site is part of our ongoing work to expand our testing network across the UK which is now has the capacity to process more than 500,000 tests a day.

“We will continue to expand capacity to improve test turnaround times and push forward testing innovations to make sure anyone who needs a test can get one.

© Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

“Please book a test if you have coronavirus symptoms: a new continuous cough, a high temperature and a loss or change in sense of smell or taste, and follow the advice of NHS Test and Protect if you are contacted.”

Dr Emma Fletcher, director of public health for NHS Tayside added: “This new walk through testing centre is very welcome and provides an additional opportunity for people to access testing in the Tayside area.

“People are reminded that if they show any symptoms of COVID-19 they should isolate, along with their household, and seek testing immediately.”

Tests for the Perth facility must be booked in advance at www.nhsinform.scot/test-and-protect or by calling 0800 028 2816.

People should only book at test if they have coronavirus symptoms which include a high temperature, a new and continuous cough, or a loss or change to their sense of smell or taste.

It will be open for testing between 8am and 8pm for seven days a week for a minimum of three months.

The new facility opened in Perth as more positive cases were confirmed at Perthshire schools.

Over the weekend there has been one extra case at Blairgowrie High which now has three positive cases in total and two more positive tests at Dunning Primary School with cases at the school now standing at five.