Emergency services attend fire at Perth flat

by Anita Diouri
November 24 2020, 11.00am Updated: November 24 2020, 11.39am
© Stuart CowperEmergency services attended the fire.
Fire crews have attended a blaze at a Perth flat.

Three fire engines from Perth and an ambulance attended the scene on Tuesday morning at a block of flats on Kinnoull Causeway.

Meanwhile, the road was taped off to motorists.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said fire crews used a number of small tools, a PPV fan and a thermal imaging camera to control the blaze.

