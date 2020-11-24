Emergency services attend fire at Perth flat

Fire crews have attended a blaze at a Perth flat.
Three fire engines from Perth and an ambulance attended the scene on Tuesday morning at a block of flats on Kinnoull Causeway.
Meanwhile, the road was taped off to motorists.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said fire crews used a number of small tools, a PPV fan and a thermal imaging camera to control the blaze.
