Police are hunting a “well spoken” teenager who carried out sex acts in a wood near a prestigious Pitlochry hotel.

The boy was spotted in Black Spout Wood in September. A second incident took place on the afternoon of November 29. The woods lie to the south east of the Atholl Palace Hotel.

Officers say they believe the male involved to be the same in both incidents.

They are appealing for witnesses to any possible further incidents to come forward.

Description

The boy is white, around 15 or 16 years old, with blonde hair in a distinctive style – cut short at the sides and long on top.

He was wearing a black hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the sides, grey trainers, and had a well-spoken Scottish accent.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We have had two incidents brought to our attention recently regarding a male allegedly committing acts of indecency in Black Spout Wood, near to the Atholl Palace Hotel in Pitlochry.

“Firstly, the male in question was seen there sometime in September committing what appeared to be a sexual act in a public place.

One person eliminated from enquiry

“A second incident occurred about 1:45pm on Sunday November 29 in the same place, and involved a male who we believe to be the same person.

“There may have been other incidents involving this person that have gone unreported and we would like to hear from anyone who may have seen this person at any time in the general area or who may know who this person is.

“Extensive enquiries have already been conducted in the area, and one person has been traced and eliminated from the investigation.”

Anyone with information on the existing Pitlochry incidents or to report further instances of sex acts at the wood can call 101 with the crime reference number CR/32674/20.