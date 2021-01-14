Snow forces closure of more than a dozen schools in Perthshire to children of key workers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than a dozen schools around Perthshire have been closed to the children of key workers following heavy snow.

Perth and Kinross Council announced on Thursday morning that due to the weather 13 schools in the region would remain closed today to those still attending in school learning.

It comes amid reports of some rural roads becoming impassable due to the overnight snow fall.

The schools which have closed to those still attending are Aberuthven Primary School,

Arngask Primary School, Blackford Primary School, Blair Atholl Primary School, Braco Primary School, Community School of Auchterarder,Comrie Primary School, Dunning Primary School, Fairview School, Forgandenny Primary School ,Logiealmond Primary School ,Muthill Primary School and Royal School of Dunkeld Primary.