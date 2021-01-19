Tayside charities launch mental health survey, 12 months on from damning report

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An extensive survey of psychiatric services in Tayside is under way, a year after an independent inquiry revealed a litany of shortcomings.

Dr David Strang’s report, published in February 2020, called for a radical redesign to repair a breakdown of trust, with more than 50 recommendations for change.

In response, NHS Tayside drew up a blueprint for the implementation of a redesign and improvement strategy called Living Life Well. Working with people living with mental health conditions will be a “key and critical” element of the transformation, the report states.

Now mental health charities have mounted an online survey to get a clearer picture of service users’ experiences.

The study has been put together by, amongst others, Plus Perth and Angus Voice, as well as members of a stakeholder participation group which was key to Dr Strang’s findings.

Plus Perth manager Susan Scott said: “A year has passed since Dr Strang made his recommendations, and now the final draft of the Tayside Mental Health and Wellbeing has been published it is time to ask people ‘on the ground’ how things are going.”

The new strategy includes a list of comments by service users, their families and carers, on how they wish to be treated. Comments include: “I would like medication to be a last resort” and “I would like to be treated as close to home and my community wherever possible.”

Ms Scott said: “The survey will help us to gather evidence as to whether the wishes of the people whose comments feature in the ‘collective service user statement’ are actually being met.

“We believe the survey can give us real answers as to whether things are changing, and whether or not people are having their needs met.”

She said the study is completely anonymous, with questions focussed on trust and respect, and whether patients feel safe in hospital.

Participants will also be asked how informed they feel about treatment and prescription medication, and whether the risk of side effects such diabetes and weight gain are discussed.

Ms Scott said: “The survey is important as it should provide insight into what is happening on the ground, in the very heart of our communities.

“NHS Tayside has described the Living Life Well strategy as a ‘living document’ and this feedback will enable the Mental Health Programme Board to make real-time adjustments based on the views of the community – that is a crucial component of the Strang report.”

The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/PLY27R5 with hard copies available from Plus Perth by emailing plusperth@msn.com or calling 01738 626242. The survey closes on April 11.