‘Dynamite on stage, a riot off’ – Saints pay tribute to Perth comedy star Andy Gray

St Johnstone Football Club has paid tribute to top fan and comedy legend Andy Gray, who died in hospital after a short battle with coronavirus.

The 61-year-old star of stage and screen, perhaps best known as Chancer in sitcom City Lights, passed away at the weekend.

The Perth-born River City actor was described by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as a “legend of the Scottish acting community” and “one of Perth’s finest” by Fair City broadcaster and writer Stuart Cosgrove.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, St Johnstone said it was “deeply saddened” by Andy’s death.

A keen Saints fan, Andy was also a close friend of vice-chairman Charlie Fraser.

The pair had starred together in comedy sketch show Perth in the Buff, which Andy was hoping to revive once lockdown restrictions allowed.

Charlie said: “Andy was always a most welcome visitor to McDiarmid Park.

“As a Perth boy, he never forgot his Fair City roots and he always followed the fortunes of the club in spite of his heavy work schedule.”

He said: “He was brilliant company- hilariously funny. Dynamite on stage, and a riot off. He will be missed terribly at this time.”

Scotland lost one of its finest today. Only weeks ago he filmed a few words for a poem I’m creating for ⁦@HorsecrossPerth⁩ but instead I’ve folded it into my humble tribute to the most generous of human beings & a wonderful actor – Andy Gray. #RIPAndyGray – Take a bow pic.twitter.com/71vLeHOsl5 — Jim Mackintosh (@JimCMackintosh) January 18, 2021

Perthshire poet Jim MacKintosh, the Makar for the Federation of Writers Scotland, paid tribute in prose.

The poem – titled Aye! So He Is! – features the lines: “All the colours of all the rainbows ever born / And all the gags primed and ready / The most beautiful of grins pierces the shadows / And the glint in his eye wins the moment.”

Glasgow actor and Trainspotting star Robert Carlyle took to Twitter to pay tribute. “One of the loveliest, sweetest, funniest actors I ever had the pleasure to work with,” he said. “So sad, and such a huge loss to his loving family and friends.”

Perthshire stand-up star and broadcaster Fred MacAulay added: “A genuinely lovely man and, as well as being a great actor, was a natural wit. Condolences to all close friends and family who will be hurting terribly at his loss.”

Perth-born actor Colin McRedie posted: “Rest in peace, dear Andy. Thanks for all the laughs.”