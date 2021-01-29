Concerns for future of Killiecrankie artefacts amid National Trust review

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Concerns have been raised about the future of artefacts from the Battle of Killiecrankie after it was suggested they may be rehomed outside Perthshire.

Historical items, including the sword of Bonnie Dundee, are being reviewed by the National Trust of Scotland (NTS) after the visitor centre at the site was saved from closure by a private operator.

Mike Williamson, SNP councillor for Highland Perthshire, believes it is imperative to keep the artefacts as close to the Jacobite battleground as possible to help tell the history of the area.

He told The Courier: “The Battle of Killiecrankie is part of the fabric of the local community who are rightly proud of their heritage.

“The community has worked hard to explain the history behind the battle and bring alive the individual stories from the Battle.

“The move by the National Trust to allow a private operator to run the visitor centre has been well received.

“I am concerned at the potential removal of the historical artefacts to other parts of Scotland could undermine the historical offering of Highland Perthshire.”

NTS confirmed that some items may need to be returned to other collections amid the ongoing review.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “Although arrangements are being made to lease the centre at Killiecrankie while retaining a National Trust for Scotland presence, no decisions about any of the artefacts currently held there have been made.

“Options are being considered and will be discussed with the incoming tenants.

“Some items on loan from other collections may have to be returned but that is not a given at this stage.”

The Killiecrankie Visitor Centre was mothballed last year before being saved by local business people – Sally Judd and David Mckenzie from The Tulach Restaurant in Blair Atholl and Food in the Park.

The pair have said they look forward to working closely with NTS in their new operation.

James Rattray, chairman of the Soldiers of Killiecrankie, believes that the keeping the artefacts on site was “important” to help keep people informed of Jacobite and Scottish history.

The local historian was confident that both NTS and the new operators would come to a similar conclusion after being involved in talks with both.

James said: “I have absolute confidence, based on these communications that the NTS and the new NTS Killiecrankie Visitor Centre will make decisions respecting the importance of the site for the 1689 Battle of Killiecrankie and our local Jacobite history.”