NHS Tayside probes ‘worrying’ Covid-19 outbreak at Auchterarder hospital

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Health chiefs are closely monitoring a new outbreak of coronavirus at a Perthshire community hospital.

Several staff and patients have tested positive at St Margaret’s in Auchterarder.

It is the first outbreak at the 10-bed hospital since it was forced to temporarily close to admissions in response to a single case in late August.

Ninety-three-year-old Barrie Thom died at the hospital after a short battle with the virus. It was the first Covid-related death in the Perth and Kinross area after nearly three months.

An Incident Management Team (IMT) has been set up by NHS Tayside to investigate and monitor the fresh cases. Staff and patients are being tested in an effort to prevent further spread.

A spokeswoman for the health board said: “NHS Tayside’s Infection Prevention and Control Team is investigating a small number of cases of Covid-19 in patients and staff at St Margaret’s Hospital.

“All appropriate infection prevention and control measures have been put in place.”

She said: “Patients in the ten-bedded hospital are being clinically assessed and monitored and offered testing where this is appropriate. As a precaution, staff are also being offered testing.

“Close contacts have been identified and given appropriate advice and support. The Incident Management Team will continue to keep the situation under close review.”

The hospital assists patients with acute medical problems, rehabilitation and palliative care. It also offers a GP-led minor injury service.

After last summer’s covid case, restrictions – including a ban on visitors – were put in place for seven days.

Local SNP MSP Roseanna Cunningham said she was sorry to hear about the positive cases. “This will be very worrying for all staff and patients as well as for their families,” she said.

“I am confident that NHS Tayside and the Incident Management Team will be doing all they can to ensure effective infection control and to contain the spread of the outbreak.

“Above all, I want to wish those who have contracted the virus and full and speedy recovery.”

© Supplied by NHS Tayside

Vaccine centres open in Perthshire

Vaccination centres opened at Dewar’s Centre in Perth and Blairgowrie Town Hall this weekend.

A third temporary hub at Atholl Leisure Centre will be set up at Piltochry this week.

Associate Director of Public Health Dr Daniel Chandler said: “These new community vaccination centres are providing extra capacity to support our GPs in delivering the vaccine to priority groups across Tayside.

“By opening these local vaccination centres we are upping the pace of the programme and it means we are able to offer vaccinations to those aged 65-69 at an earlier stage than originally planned.”

So far, around 66,000 people in Tayside have already been vaccinated.