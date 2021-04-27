Consultations begin for £12m museum on Loch Tay with hopes to create opportunities for youngsters

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A community consultation has begun for a new multi-million pound museum on Loch Tay.

The Kenmore-based Scottish Crannog Centre has begun the consultation process for the £12 million project at Dalerb on the loch to build the museum and visitor centre.

The proposals would hold items from the current Crannog collection and create training opportunities for local young people.

Growing Crannog community

The new museum would feature a range of items in the Crannog collection and hopes to ensure the community’s continued growth.

Community archaeologist and event co-ordinator at the Crannog Centre Rachel Backshall said: “The whole site will keep the magic and keep the whole Crannog community growing, and nurturing, with learning and training opportunities throughout the whole site for young people.

“It will showcase the current collection and particularly some of the very special objects in the collection.

“It will have an Iron Age village, woodsmuns yard, craft areas to do courses and run workshops, artists’ studios, three crannogs, a new museum building, and as expected a museum shop and a cafe with seasonal local produce.”

‘National treasure’

The Crannog Centre hopes to create a “national treasure rooted in its community” and encourages locals to engage in ongoing conversations throughout the development.

Managing director Mike Benson said: “We really want to hear from people. We are here to listen and learn.

“I encourage people to get in touch, and have a conversation around this exciting development.”

The plans have been described as a “significant investment” for the area, particularly with its focus on maintaining and creating community links.

Perth and Kinross councillor for the Highland ward Xander McDade said: “This will be a great enhancement of an already nationally important cultural visitor attraction.

“It’s really positive to see the Crannog Centre seeking to put the community at the heart of their new museum and I would encourage local people to engage with the consultation so that it truly reflects the community.”

Apprenticeships

The centre has taken on apprentices training for SVQ qualifications as part of efforts to support young people.

The living history museum once again opened its doors to visitors on Monday for the 2021 season, to the delight of existing apprentices.

The youngsters – aged 17 and 18 – employed from August last year said they were keen to get back to their training following lockdown restrictions.

Customer service apprentice Georgia Holmes said: “I am really enjoying being an apprentice at the Crannog.

“I have gained so much new knowledge and skills which will benefit me so much in the future.”

Anyone wishing to get involved in the consultations can email dalerb@crannog.co.uk.