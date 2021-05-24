Something went wrong - please try again later.

An aspiring hip-hop star needed 100 stitches to his right eye after a vicious assault at Perth Prison.

Drug dealer-turned-rapper Dane Carroll, known to fans as Metagold, was serving a five-year stretch when he was set upon by two inmates in the C-Hall kitchen.

The Dundee musician, who is an ex-army sniper, was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery to his right tear duct after the assault in February 2019.