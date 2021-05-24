Tuesday, May 25th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Dundee rap star needed 100 stitches to eye after grisly assault in Perth Prison

By Jamie Buchan
May 24 2021, 5.17pm Updated: May 24 2021, 8.59pm
© Supplied by Dane Carrollmetagold prison assault eye
Victim Dane Carroll needed 100 stitches after assault in HMP Perth

An aspiring hip-hop star needed 100 stitches to his right eye after a vicious assault at Perth Prison.

Drug dealer-turned-rapper Dane Carroll, known to fans as Metagold, was serving a five-year stretch when he was set upon by two inmates in the C-Hall kitchen.

The Dundee musician, who is an ex-army sniper, was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery to his right tear duct after the assault in February 2019.

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe