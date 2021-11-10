Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crash on A977 near Kinross Services leaves two women in hospital

By Alasdair Clark
November 10 2021, 2.51pm
Crash site near Kinross Services on the A977
Police were called shortly after 9am.

Two people have been taken to hospital in Dundee after a two-vehicle road crash on the A977 near Kinross Services on Wednesday morning.

Locals reported delays on the road following the collision, with emergency crews on the scene following reports of the incident shortly after 9am on Wednesday November 10.

Police said two female drivers were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment after the two-car crash.

The current condition of the two women is not known. The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Passersby said they saw firefighters using rescue equipment on one of the vehicles.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 9.50am on Wednesday November 10, police were called to a report of a two-car road crash on the A977 near to Kinross Services.

“Emergency services attended and the two female drivers were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”

