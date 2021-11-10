Crash on A977 near Kinross Services leaves two women in hospital

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two people have been taken to hospital in Dundee after a two-vehicle road crash on the A977 near Kinross Services on Wednesday morning.

Locals reported delays on the road following the collision, with emergency crews on the scene following reports of the incident shortly after 9am on Wednesday November 10.

Police said two female drivers were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment after the two-car crash.

The current condition of the two women is not known. The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Passersby said they saw firefighters using rescue equipment on one of the vehicles.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 9.50am on Wednesday November 10, police were called to a report of a two-car road crash on the A977 near to Kinross Services.

“Emergency services attended and the two female drivers were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”