Police tell of ‘incredibly difficult few months’ for family of missing St Andrews pensioner

Police have told how the family of a missing St Andrews pensioner have faced an “incredibly difficult few months”.

Paul Johnson was last seen at around 10.45pm on Wednesday September 15 on Hepburn Gardens in the town.

The 74-year-old had left an address on Hay Fleming Avenue at around 10pm, and has not been seen since.

Despite extensive inquiries by police, Mr Johnson remains missing, exactly eight weeks to the day he disappeared from the town.

In a statement to The Courier on Wednesday, Inspector Murray Gibson of Fife police said: “Sadly, Paul Johnson remains missing from his home in St Andrews.

“We have kept in regular contact with his family during what has been an incredibly difficult few months for them.

“Extensive searches and inquiries have been carried out and we are grateful to the local community for their support during this time.

Paul Johnson spotted on cameras during ‘evening stroll’

“Any new information received will continue to be investigated fully and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0266 of September 16.”

His family previously released a statement saying: “Weeks ago our dad – who was fit and healthy – left his home on St Andrews for a walk.

“He was spotted on a couple of cameras walking as if on an evening stroll, was seen by a friend on Hepburn Gardens and has then simply vanished.

“His whereabouts remain a complete mystery.”

Potential sightings and helicopter search

Paul’s children also said the weeks since he had disappeared had been the “hardest of their lives”.

Searches have centred around local beauty spots where there had been potential sightings of Paul.

A helicopter was deployed on September 16 to aid the search.

Police helicopter conducting searches in the St Andrew’s area for a missing person @NorthFifePol #standrews pic.twitter.com/ItMRL8m3we — Police Scotland Air Unit (@polscotair) September 16, 2021

The family also previously thanked the local community in St Andrews for their support since he went missing, saying it was impossible to put into words the gratitude they felt.

They added: “We are frantically worried and miss dad so much. Please continue to keep him your thoughts and know what we will forever be grateful for your kindness.”