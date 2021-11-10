Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police tell of ‘incredibly difficult few months’ for family of missing St Andrews pensioner

By Steven Rae
November 10 2021, 2.58pm Updated: November 10 2021, 3.23pm
Paul Johnson Fife police
Searches have been carried out in local beauty spots for Paul Johnson.

Police have told how the family of a missing St Andrews pensioner have faced an “incredibly difficult few months”.

Paul Johnson was last seen at around 10.45pm on Wednesday September 15 on Hepburn Gardens in the town.

The 74-year-old had left an address on Hay Fleming Avenue at around 10pm, and has not been seen since.

Despite extensive inquiries by police, Mr Johnson remains missing, exactly eight weeks to the day he disappeared from the town.

We have kept in regular contact with his family during what has been an incredibly difficult few months.”

In a statement to The Courier on Wednesday, Inspector Murray Gibson of Fife police said: “Sadly, Paul Johnson remains missing from his home in St Andrews.

“We have kept in regular contact with his family during what has been an incredibly difficult few months for them.

“Extensive searches and inquiries have been carried out and we are grateful to the local community for their support during this time.

Paul Johnson spotted on cameras during ‘evening stroll’

Any new information received will continue to be investigated fully and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0266 of September 16.”

His family previously released a statement saying: “Weeks ago our dad – who was fit and healthy – left his home on St Andrews for a walk.

“He was spotted on a couple of cameras walking as if on an evening stroll, was seen by a friend on Hepburn Gardens and has then simply vanished.

“His whereabouts remain a complete mystery.”

Potential sightings and helicopter search

Paul’s children also said the weeks since he had disappeared had been the “hardest of their lives”.

Searches have centred around local beauty spots where there had been potential sightings of Paul.

A helicopter was deployed on September 16 to aid the search.

The family also previously thanked the local community in St Andrews for their support since he went missing, saying it was impossible to put into words the gratitude they felt.

They added: “We are frantically worried and miss dad so much. Please continue to keep him your thoughts and know what we will forever be grateful for your kindness.”

‘Bring him home’: Fresh plea from family of St Andrews pensioner who vanished four weeks ago

